Lizzo Tearfully Honors Teacher Killed In Uvalde Shooting: WATCH

Lizzo proved why she is "The People's Champion" at Tuesday (December 6) night's People's Choice Awards. While accepting her award, the "About Damn Time" singer used her platform to share the spotlight with a group of other activists.

"I'm here tonight because to be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform," Lizzo said after accepting her People's Choice Award from her mother. "Ever since the beginning of my career, I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. So tonight, I am sharing this honor."

She then welcomed the activists on stage and introduced them one by one. Among them was Maggie Mireles, sister of Eva Mireles, a teacher who was shot and killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on May 24. "This is Maggie Mireles, and her sister, Eva Mireles, was a teacher and hero who lost her life protecting her students during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Maggie is continuing her fight against senseless and despicable gun violence that has become far too common," Lizzo said right before walking over to Maggie to give her an emotional hug.

Lizzo's generous presentation got the attention of Stevie Nicks, who posted a message on social media Wednesday thanking the "Truth Hurts" singer for her efforts on the PCA stage.

"In my opinion, your presentation last night on the People's Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed, that you get the award for being a great woman of our time. I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off," she wrote. "It was stunning, and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever. ... Your name is in the stars now."