Adele Reveals How She Met Lizzo Before She Became Famous

Adele continued, "But I've seen her from time to time and we've had a few really amazing one-on-one type, emotional, girlfriend conversations and stuff and I really think very highly of her."

She then revealed that she watched Lizzo's new documentary Love Lizzo and enjoyed it despite not being a fan of the recent trend of musicians making documentaries. "I hate music documentaries. I ain't got time for no one doing documentaries who are in their 30s or 40s," she said. "Unless you're Tina Turner or the Beatles, get out of town."

"But I absolutely loved it. It was so sincere," she raved before asking who in the crowd had watched it. "It was so truthful. I enjoyed it so much. I laughed, I cried. I loved seeing all the footage, all the photographs of her when she was little. And she's such an amazing person. She's so thoughtful. She sends flowers, she remembers things about you, like, she's amazing. So, I'd like to give her all my love."