Adele Reveals How She Met Lizzo Before She Became Famous

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Adele and Lizzo are big fans of each other and it turns out their friendship goes way back. During one of her recent shows for her rescheduled residency in Las Vegas, Adele gave a sweet shout-out to the "About Damn Time" singer.

In the video reshared on Twitter by Lizzo on Sunday night (December 4th), Adele can be seen taking a moment to talk to her fans about meeting Lizzo and watching the recently released HBO Max documentary Love Lizzo.

"I met her at a house party and she said 'Oh, I'm a singer.' And this was before she was signed... before anything had come out," Adele said. "And I was like 'Well, I'm having a karaoke party next week if you wanna come,'" at which the crowd erupted in giggles.

Adele continued, "But I've seen her from time to time and we've had a few really amazing one-on-one type, emotional, girlfriend conversations and stuff and I really think very highly of her."

She then revealed that she watched Lizzo's new documentary Love Lizzo and enjoyed it despite not being a fan of the recent trend of musicians making documentaries. "I hate music documentaries. I ain't got time for no one doing documentaries who are in their 30s or 40s," she said. "Unless you're Tina Turner or the Beatles, get out of town."

"But I absolutely loved it. It was so sincere," she raved before asking who in the crowd had watched it. "It was so truthful. I enjoyed it so much. I laughed, I cried. I loved seeing all the footage, all the photographs of her when she was little. And she's such an amazing person. She's so thoughtful. She sends flowers, she remembers things about you, like, she's amazing. So, I'd like to give her all my love."

