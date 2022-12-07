Louis Tomlinson's New Haircut Breaks The Internet
By Dani Medina
December 7, 2022
If you're wondering why "HE CUT HIS HAIR" has been trending on Twitter all morning, we have your answers.
Louis Tomlinson appears to have cut his hair, evident in fans' photos and video footage from an album signing in Birmingham on Wednesday (December 7).
Not to worry, though — it's not a drastic haircut! Compared to a photo from November 18 on Instagram, it looks like the new 'do was just a trim as it comes down shorter and lighter above his eyes and ears (so he could actually see!). This photo, along with all the new ones of his "pixie cut," as some fans hilariously called it, are all attached for your viewing (and freaking out) pleasure below!
Let's all calm down but— Davina (. ❛ ᴗ ❛.) (@Davina_ot5) December 7, 2022
HE CUT HIS HAIR pic.twitter.com/HJfLRSc85J
SHUT UP HIS HAIR HE CUT HIS HAIR?? pic.twitter.com/F0uYhrX66w— ara🍒 (@chararry) December 7, 2022
NOOOO HE CUT HIS HAIR WAHHH pic.twitter.com/5OMGfCaxbe— lexi misses harry (@alexiaahoude) December 7, 2022
he cut his hair bcz the bangs got so long they reached his eyes so he retouched them 🤧 pic.twitter.com/na2XLO0xDL— Faith in Iqra's future 🥀LOUIS MONTH | Fan account (@lougotcinema) December 7, 2022
The former One Direction singer is just about halfway through his album signing across England. He released his sophomore studio album Faith in the Future on November 11 — and it's a total banger. Tomlinson will also embark on a world tour in the new year across the United States, Europe and the UK.
Here's a look at the U.S. and Canada tour dates in 2023:
- May 26: Uncasville, CT
- May 27: Gilford, NH
- May 29: Laval, QC
- May 30: Toronto, ON
- June 1: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- June 2: Sterling Heights, MI
- June 3: Cincinnati, OH
- June 6: Columbus, OH
- June 7: Indianapolis, IN
- June 9: St. Louis, MO
- June 10: Kansas City, MO
- June 13: Milwaukee, WI
- June 15: Chicago, IL
- June 16: Minneapolis, MN
- June 17: Council Bluffs, IA
- June 19: Sioux Falls, SD
- June 21: Morrison, CO
- June 24: Seattle, WA
- June 26: Vancouver, BC
- June 27: Troutdale, OR
- June 29: Berkeley, CA
- June 30: Los Angeles, CA
- July 1: Las Vegas, NV
- July 3: Phoenix, AZ
- July 6: Dallas, TX
- July 7: Austin, TX
- July 8: Woodlands, TX
- July 11: St. Augustine, FL
- July 13: Hollywood, FL
- July 14: Tampa, FL
- July 15: Atlanta, GA
- July 18: Nashville, TN
- July 19: Charlotte, NC
- July 21: Raleigh, NC
- July 22: Columbia, MD
- July 24: Boston, MA
- July 27: Philadelphia, PA
- July 28: Asbury Park, NJ
- July 29: New York, NY
Listen to Faith in the Future below!