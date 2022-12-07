Louis Tomlinson's New Haircut Breaks The Internet

By Dani Medina

December 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're wondering why "HE CUT HIS HAIR" has been trending on Twitter all morning, we have your answers.

Louis Tomlinson appears to have cut his hair, evident in fans' photos and video footage from an album signing in Birmingham on Wednesday (December 7).

Not to worry, though — it's not a drastic haircut! Compared to a photo from November 18 on Instagram, it looks like the new 'do was just a trim as it comes down shorter and lighter above his eyes and ears (so he could actually see!). This photo, along with all the new ones of his "pixie cut," as some fans hilariously called it, are all attached for your viewing (and freaking out) pleasure below!

The former One Direction singer is just about halfway through his album signing across England. He released his sophomore studio album Faith in the Future on November 11 — and it's a total banger. Tomlinson will also embark on a world tour in the new year across the United States, Europe and the UK.

Here's a look at the U.S. and Canada tour dates in 2023:

  • May 26: Uncasville, CT
  • May 27: Gilford, NH
  • May 29: Laval, QC
  • May 30: Toronto, ON
  • June 1: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
  • June 2: Sterling Heights, MI
  • June 3: Cincinnati, OH
  • June 6: Columbus, OH
  • June 7: Indianapolis, IN
  • June 9: St. Louis, MO
  • June 10: Kansas City, MO
  • June 13: Milwaukee, WI
  • June 15: Chicago, IL
  • June 16: Minneapolis, MN
  • June 17: Council Bluffs, IA
  • June 19: Sioux Falls, SD
  • June 21: Morrison, CO
  • June 24: Seattle, WA
  • June 26: Vancouver, BC
  • June 27: Troutdale, OR
  • June 29: Berkeley, CA
  • June 30: Los Angeles, CA
  • July 1: Las Vegas, NV
  • July 3: Phoenix, AZ
  • July 6: Dallas, TX
  • July 7: Austin, TX
  • July 8: Woodlands, TX
  • July 11: St. Augustine, FL
  • July 13: Hollywood, FL
  • July 14: Tampa, FL
  • July 15: Atlanta, GA
  • July 18: Nashville, TN
  • July 19: Charlotte, NC
  • July 21: Raleigh, NC
  • July 22: Columbia, MD
  • July 24: Boston, MA
  • July 27: Philadelphia, PA
  • July 28: Asbury Park, NJ
  • July 29: New York, NY

Listen to Faith in the Future below!

Louis Tomlinson
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.