Louis Tomlinson's New Haircut Breaks The Internet

If you're wondering why "HE CUT HIS HAIR" has been trending on Twitter all morning, we have your answers.

Louis Tomlinson appears to have cut his hair, evident in fans' photos and video footage from an album signing in Birmingham on Wednesday (December 7).

Not to worry, though — it's not a drastic haircut! Compared to a photo from November 18 on Instagram, it looks like the new 'do was just a trim as it comes down shorter and lighter above his eyes and ears (so he could actually see!). This photo, along with all the new ones of his "pixie cut," as some fans hilariously called it, are all attached for your viewing (and freaking out) pleasure below!