Louis Tomlinson Confesses Harry Styles' Success 'Bothered' Him At First

Louis Tomlinson got candid about his reactions to fellow One Direction member Harry Styles' massive success following the band's break up in 2016. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first," the singer told The Telegraph while promoting his forthcoming album Faith in the Future. "Only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band."

He went on to praise Harry, "But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star." Tomlinson pointed out that Harry isn't just focused on music like former members Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan.

"He's got film as well, and the tour he's done is unbelievable," he said. "It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."

In addition to watching Harry rise to stardom, Tomlinson revealed he also struggled with finding his own sound. "It was a bit daunting," he said. "I'd just got to a stage where I really started to feel like I found my rhythm, I was enjoying songwriting, I felt like I finally worked out where I am in that band. And then it's like: ‘Okay, well, now we're going on a break.' So there was a bit of petulance from my end, I was frustrated."

These days, Tomlinson said the former bandmates are all supportive of each other's careers. "I'm sure the lads will text me when the album comes out," he revealed. "We check in on each other, we're good like that. I bumped into Niall at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn't spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed."

Faith in the Future drops on November 11th.