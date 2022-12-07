Ohio Couple, Both 100-Years-Old, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years Of Marriage

An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years recently died just hours apart from each other after spending the majority of their lives together.

Frances June and William "Hubert" Malicote of Hamilton were both 100-years-old when they died last week, according to their obituaries. Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on November 30, and June died on 5:40 p.m. on December 1.

June became seriously ill on the night of Thanksgiving, and was taken to a hospice care facility. Her declining health became too much for Hubert, who "broke down," according to Sam Malicote, the couple's 76-year-old son. Hubert was admitted to hospice shortly after June, and the two shared a room together before their deaths.

“As hard as it was, you could just feel their connection to each other and that they couldn’t, they just couldn’t be without the other. It was that simple,” Jo Malicote, the couple’s daughter, said. “Life was not going to go on without the other. So how perfect that they should go essentially go together.”

June and Hubert met in 1941 and got married in 1943, according to their obituaries. While Hubert was away serving in the Navy during World War II, June worked in a factory building torpedo parts. The couple settled in Hamilton after the war. They are survived by their three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.