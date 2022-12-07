See Why The Cat Population Is Exploding At This Texas Prison

One Texas prison adopted a few barn cats to help cut down on rats, and in an unexpected turn of events, the prison now has a cat problem. WIVB 4 reported that the prison, which asked to not be named, contacted Austin Pets Alive! animal shelter about a feline infestation problem.

The prison started out with two or three cats that were not spayed or neutered. And according to staff, there are not nearly 20 cats running around.

Working cats are often used in barns and homes to help mitigate rat problems. Kelly Holt, a senior manager for APA!'s cat program said, "It's a great idea. Where the issue began was that the cats weren't spayed or neutered. So they ended up procreating and dealing with an overpopulation issue now."

When the shelter visited the prison, they were able to get five cats off the ground. They plan on going back for more.

Holt said, "We wanted to help out and bring some of the cats (to the center) where we could get them the medical attention that they need and place them in forever homes."

Holt says that some of the cats rescued from the prison are up for adoption.

"I think it’s great that prisons are utilizing working cat programs. I think it’s just important to note that spaying and neutering the cats is really key to making those programs work best," Holt said.