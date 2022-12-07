This Is Florida's Best Bakery

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2022

Fresh bread on a bakery display
Photo: Getty Images

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?

That's why Taste of Home found the best bakery in every state, including Florida. According to the website, the Sunshine State's No. 1 bakery is La Segunda!

This historic place serves turnovers, muffins, donuts, cinnamon buns, cakes, and all kinds of tasty pastries. People also flock here for their amazing sandwiches, and the bread's freshly made. Here's why writers picked this spot:

"One of the oldest bakeries on our list is La Segunda, currently in its 104th year. The bakery was founded by a Spanish soldier who discovered delicious local breads while stationed in Cuba. He brought the recipes with him to Ybor City and it is still family-run today. Must-tries include the Media Noche bread, tres leches cake and Cuban sandwiches."

La Segunda has locations in Ybor City, St. Petersburg, and South Tampa.

Check out every state's best bakery on Taste of Home's website.

