This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut

A Duchess based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Connecticut.

Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Duchess as the top choice coming out of Connecticut.

"Duchess is a restaurant chain that you will only find in Connecticut," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "They have 14 locations in the state where they serve American favorites such as cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and fries. Duchess has been around since 1956 and they're proud of the fact that they don't start cooking anything until it's ordered, which ensures the freshness of all their items. Customers in Connecticut give this chain glowing marks for their food and the laid-back environment at their restaurants."

