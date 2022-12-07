This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2022
A Danville based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Virginia.
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Biscuitville as the top choice coming out of Virginia.
"The very first Biscuitville opened up in 1975 in Danville, Virginia," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "Skip ahead to today and you can find these restaurants throughout Virginia and even into North Carolina. As you'd expect from an eatery known as Biscuitville, biscuits reign supreme at this place. All of their wide selection of sandwiches are served on biscuits. Loyal patrons proclaim these biscuits are the best in all the land. Try their Ultimate Country Ham Biscuit and you may never go back for another Egg McMuffin again."
Mashed's full list of the best restaurant chain in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Milo's
- Alaska- Great Alaska Pizza Company
- Arizona- Bobby Q's Restaurant
- Arkansas- Slim Chickens
- California- In-N-Out Burger
- Colorado- Garbanzo
- Connecticut- Duchess
- Delaware- Waybacks Burgers
- Florida- PDQ
- Georgia- Waffle House
- Hawaii- Zippy's
- Idaho- Big Jud's
- Illinois- Harold's Chicken Shack
- Indiana- Schoop's Hamburgers
- Iowa- Maid-Rite
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
- Kentucky- Fazoli's
- Louisiana- Raising Cane's
- Maine- Otto
- Maryland- Chaps Pit Beef
- Massachusetts- Tasty Burger
- Michigan- Big John's Steak & Onion
- Minnesota- MyBurger
- Mississippi- Ward's
- Missouri- Lion's Choice
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel
- Nebraska- Runza
- Nevada- PT's Taverns
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- Jersey Mike's
- New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
- New York- Xi'an Famous Foods
- North Carolina- Cook Out
- North Dakota- Burger Time
- Ohio- Gold Star
- Oklahoma- Braum's
- Oregon- Burgerville
- Pennsylvania- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Rhode Island- Providence Coal Fired Pizza
- South Carolina- Rush's
- South Dakota- The Millstone
- Tennessee- Pal's Sudden Service
- Texas- Whataburger
- Utah- Arctic Circle
- Vermont- Grazers
- Virginia- Biscuitville
- Washington- Taco Time Northwest
- West Virginia- Tudor's Biscuit World
- Wisconsin- Culver's
- Wyoming- Taco John's