This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia

A Danville based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Virginia.

Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Biscuitville as the top choice coming out of Virginia.

"The very first Biscuitville opened up in 1975 in Danville, Virginia," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "Skip ahead to today and you can find these restaurants throughout Virginia and even into North Carolina. As you'd expect from an eatery known as Biscuitville, biscuits reign supreme at this place. All of their wide selection of sandwiches are served on biscuits. Loyal patrons proclaim these biscuits are the best in all the land. Try their Ultimate Country Ham Biscuit and you may never go back for another Egg McMuffin again."

