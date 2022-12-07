This Is The Best Time To See A UFO In San Antonio

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think. Since it was founded, the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented around 90,000 UFO sightings.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been at least 446 UFO sightings in San Antonio. The most recent sighting was September 23rd.

San Antonio Current listed which day is the best for spotting a UFO in San Antonio, with the help of a recent report by BetTexas, a pro-sports betting lobby group.

According to the report, the best day to see a UFO in San Antonio is New Year's Day. The second-best day to spot a UFO is June 1st, followed by February 12th in the third spot. Rounding out the top five were March 13th at number four and July 4th at number five.

The researchers also found that residents in San Antonio are most likely to spot a UFO between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Texas also landed at number four on the list of the the top ten states with the most UFO sightings in the US.