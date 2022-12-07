This Restaurant Serves The Best Ribs In Ohio

Ribs are a staple food that are especially enjoyed throughout the Midwestern, and Southern portions of the United States. This entree is often slathered in BBQ sauce and paired with coleslaw, corn, potato salad, and mac and cheese. There are many restaurants throughout the country that serve ribs, but only one restaurant is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best ribs in Ohio can be found at Woodstock BBQ located in Lakewood. Mashed mentioned that these ribs are known for their one-of-a-kind dry rubs. Woodstock BBQ is the perfect place to enjoy ribs for patrons who prefer them made "southern-style."

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best ribs in the entire state:

"Ohio's Woodstock BBQ serves up massive orders of half and full rib tips and prides itself on both its dry rub ribs and family-style atmosphere. Using traditional hickory-fueled smokers (via Woodstock BBQ website), it brings a bit of the south to the Buckeye state. This nod to southern-style barbecue isn't lost on the patrons either, with glowing TripAdvisor reviews complimenting the "great BBQ ambiance," delicious ribs and homestyle turkey, and amiable staff."

For more about the best ribs in each state visit mashed.com.