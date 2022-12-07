Tom DeLonge Shares Rare Throwback Picture Of blink-182
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 7, 2022
blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge took to Instagram today (December 7) to bestow a gift upon his fans in the form of a rare throwback picture.
The photo features all the original members of blink-182: DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker —Who can be seen rocking a lip piercing and a full head of hair. Robert Smith of the Cure also appears in the 18-year-old snap. Check it out below.
DeLonge captioned the photo, "18 years ago yesterday this pic was taken. Just three punkers hanging with Robert Smith from the Cure." At the time the photo was taken, Smith had recently been featured on blink's song "All Of This" off of their 2003 self-titled album.
DeLonge left blink-182 in 2015 and was replaced by singer/guitarist Matt Skiba. In October of this year, blink announced the original lineup was back together, and DeLonge dived headfirst back into the band. They dropped the new track "Edging," which marked the first time in a decade that all three had been in the studio making music together, and announced a massive world tour. A full-length album is also said to be in the works.
Skiba seemed to take the change in stride. "I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again," he wrote on Instagram.