Tom DeLonge Shares Rare Throwback Picture Of blink-182

blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge took to Instagram today (December 7) to bestow a gift upon his fans in the form of a rare throwback picture.

The photo features all the original members of blink-182: DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker —Who can be seen rocking a lip piercing and a full head of hair. Robert Smith of the Cure also appears in the 18-year-old snap. Check it out below.

DeLonge captioned the photo, "18 years ago yesterday this pic was taken. Just three punkers hanging with Robert Smith from the Cure." At the time the photo was taken, Smith had recently been featured on blink's song "All Of This" off of their 2003 self-titled album.