5 Minnesota Vikings Players Dealing With Illness

Five Minnesota Vikings players are currently dealing with an illness that has apparently spread among the team.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson and fullback C.J. Ham were all ruled out of Wednesday's (December 7) practice, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, who speculated that "more players and coaches could end up being sick, too," ahead of the Vikings' game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday (December 11).

Minnesota is currently dealing with several other key injuries ahead of its Week 14 matchup, with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard missing practice due to a biceps injury.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and center Garrett Bradbury (back injury) were both limited participants on Wednesday.

Linebacker Eric Kendericks, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, was reported to be a full participant.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who took a hard hit and appeared to be dealing with significant pain during the Vikings' 27-22 win against the New York Jets last Sunday (December 4), was excluded from the injury report on Wednesday, according to Florio.

The Vikings (10-2) are currently on a two-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 games since defeating the Lions, 28-24, in their first of two matchups in Week 3.

Minnesota is currently first in the NFC North Division standings and has possession of the conference's No. 2 playoff seed.