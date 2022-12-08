Boston Firefighter Charged In Attack Of Elderly Man

A Boston firefighter identified and charged in relation to an attack of a 68-year-old man in the Faneuil Hall neighborhood.

Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth, was charged with assault and battery of a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury, MassLive.com reports.

The incident reportedly took place at J.J. Donovan's Tavern on Sunday (December 4), according to police. The 68-year-old victim was out celebrating with his family at the time of the incident.

Buckley is accused of attacking the man outside the restaurant and throwing him to the ground before fleeing the scene while accompanied by a second individual.

Buckley was located by police at Atlantic Avenue and High Street shortly after the incident. A witness told police that Buckley was "100 percent" the person who threw the 68-year-old victim to the ground outside the restaurant.

The person who fled the scene with Buckley was not involved in the altercation and, therefore, not charged.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and treated for what was described to be a serious neck injury with possible life-long ramifications, as well as a severe gash on his forehead, which will require plastic surgery, according to hospital staff.

Buckley was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday (December 5) and ordered to be held on $2,000 bail, as well as having to stay away from both the victim and J.J. Donovan's Tavern.

“It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family. Our victim witness advocates are in contact with the victim and his family and will stay by their side throughout the course of the prosecution,” Suffolk County District Attorney Hayden said via MassLive.com.

Buckley is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on February 16, 2023.