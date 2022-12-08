Chicago Cop Arrested For Peeing In Hotel Ice Machine

An off-duty Chicago cop was vacationing at St. Pete's Beach in Tampa last weekend when he was arrested for a crime that you don't hear about very often. According to Fox13, former officer Henry Capouch urinated in the ice machine of the Beachcombers hotel bar at 12:30 in the morning on Monday.

The 30-year-old police officer was caught mid-act by an employee who urged him to stop peeing into the ice machine. Fox13 mentioned that Capouch cussed at the employee and pushed him a few times for telling him to stop. After pushing the employee, Capouch pushed the security guard at the bar. By the time police arrived on scene, Capouch was gone. Police went out onto the beach to arrest Capouch who was standing outside with his girlfriend.

"The defendant was actively resisting, and initially not obeying lawful commands while being detained," Fox13 obtained from an arrest affidavit. "The defendant continued to yell and kept standing when told to sit multiple times by law enforcement."

Capouch was reliveed of his police duties following the unusual incident. Fox13 noted that he was charged with battery for pushing the employee and the security guard, and "disoerderly conduct" for peeing into the machine. "Internal" investigations regarding the incident are ongoing.