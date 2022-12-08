Drake & Son Adonis Rock Matching Jackets & Kicks At Raptors Game

Adonis was nearly a year old when Pusha T first accused Drake of secretly fathering the child with the former porn star in "The Story of Adidon." Shortly afterward, Drake confirmed he had a son in "Emotionless" off his 2018 album Scorpion.



“Look at the way we live, I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world," Drake raps. "I was hiding the world from my kid, from empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you’re starin’ at your seed, you could never relate.”

