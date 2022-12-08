Drake & Son Adonis Rock Matching Jackets & Kicks At Raptors Game
By Tony M. Centeno
December 8, 2022
Drake took his son out to enjoy another basketball game and fans couldn't get enough of their courtside interactions.
The Her Loss rapper and his first-born son Adonis entered the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, December 7, to catch the Toronto Raptors take on the Los Angeles Lakers. They sat courtside while wearing similar leather jackets, matching white t-shirts, jeans and all-white Air Force 1's. As the game pressed on, some fans couldn't help fixating on the father/son duo as they watched the game. At one point, a fan caught Adonis trying to get more snacks until his dad stepped in.
Drake had to let Adonis know he can only have one snack at a time 😂 pic.twitter.com/ri2VY5VkzM— Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) December 8, 2022
Eventually, Adonis settled for a bag of Skittles and managed to get ahold of some Sour Patch kids as well. It's not everyday when fans get to see Drake share quality time with his son in person. The "Jimmy Cooks" rapper usually posts candid moments with the five-year-old on social media.
Drake shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux. They recently celebrated their son's fifth birthday with a super hero-themed party. Drizzy shared a touching recap of the event and called Adonis his "twin."
"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," Drake wrote in his caption.
Adonis was nearly a year old when Pusha T first accused Drake of secretly fathering the child with the former porn star in "The Story of Adidon." Shortly afterward, Drake confirmed he had a son in "Emotionless" off his 2018 album Scorpion.
“Look at the way we live, I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world," Drake raps. "I was hiding the world from my kid, from empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you’re starin’ at your seed, you could never relate.”
Check out more scenes from Drake and Adonis' father/son outing below.
Drake and Adonis arriving at the Raptors game— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) December 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/N4A8OjsIQ5
.@Drake & Adonis courtside in Air Force 1s tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1S8FmjCjg— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 8, 2022