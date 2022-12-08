Future Will Bring Friends & Fans Together For His 'One Big Party' Tour

The flyer says the tour with include Future "and friends" but the guest list hasn't been revealed just yet. There are only six dates listed so far, but it's possible that more could be added on in the future.



His tour announcement comes after Future had the biggest year of his career. In addition to gaining the most platinum albums of the 2010's, Pluto was also nominated for seven Grammys in categories like Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. The nominations stem from his popular album I NEVER LIKED YOU which officially went platinum on November 30.



Future's upcoming shows will set the stage for other major performances he's got planned for 2023. Last month, Rolling Loud revealed that the Freebandz founder will headline its annual event in Los Angeles along with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. Future is expected to close out the music festival.