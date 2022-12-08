Future Will Bring Friends & Fans Together For His 'One Big Party' Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
December 8, 2022
Future is hitting the road for a new tour in 2023 and he's bringing some of his famous friends with him.
On Tuesday, December 6, the "Wait For U" rapper announced his plans to hit up several major cities for his One Big Party Tour. The festivities will begin in January at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas before it travels to other cities like Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Washington D.C. and the State Farm Arena in his hometown. Future will close out of the string of shows in Boston.
"ShowTime," Future wrote in his announcement post. "I’m ready To bring ONE BIG PARTY too your city! PLUTO."
ShowTime. I’m ready To bring ONE BIG PARTY too your city! PLUTO pic.twitter.com/TO3Updibix— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 6, 2022
The flyer says the tour with include Future "and friends" but the guest list hasn't been revealed just yet. There are only six dates listed so far, but it's possible that more could be added on in the future.
His tour announcement comes after Future had the biggest year of his career. In addition to gaining the most platinum albums of the 2010's, Pluto was also nominated for seven Grammys in categories like Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. The nominations stem from his popular album I NEVER LIKED YOU which officially went platinum on November 30.
Future's upcoming shows will set the stage for other major performances he's got planned for 2023. Last month, Rolling Loud revealed that the Freebandz founder will headline its annual event in Los Angeles along with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. Future is expected to close out the music festival.