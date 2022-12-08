Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado

What’s light, fluffy, and certain to satisfy you? Pastries! These baked goods can be savory, sweet, or both and pair nicely with a nice drink. Luckily, there are plenty of bakeries, coffee shops, and eateries crafting these delicious bites.

If you’re looking for your next bread-based fix, Yelp can help. The website found the best place to grab pastries in every state:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries.'"

The top pick for Colorado is Tokyo Premium Bakery! Dozens of sweet and savory pastries are on the menu, and several people say they're sometimes sold out of their hottest products! That's how popular this business is. Customers say the drinks are to die for, as well.