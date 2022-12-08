Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 8, 2022
What’s light, fluffy, and certain to satisfy you? Pastries! These baked goods can be savory, sweet, or both and pair nicely with a nice drink. Luckily, there are plenty of bakeries, coffee shops, and eateries crafting these delicious bites.
If you’re looking for your next bread-based fix, Yelp can help. The website found the best place to grab pastries in every state:
"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries.'"
The top pick for Colorado is Tokyo Premium Bakery! Dozens of sweet and savory pastries are on the menu, and several people say they're sometimes sold out of their hottest products! That's how popular this business is. Customers say the drinks are to die for, as well.
Elisabeth C. gushed about her experience at Tokyo Premium Bakery:
"The staff member we interacted with was really friendly and kind. We ordered a few different items to try - for the savoury items the potato korokke sandwich and beef curry puff were the standouts. Shokupan is also great. The red bean doughnut was excellent - the anko inside was perfect - a good texture and not too sweet. My daughter also liked the chocolate chip sunrise (which was like a chocolate chip cookie meets melon pan). My iced hojicha latte was outstanding and I'd happily come back here just for that."
You can find Tokyo Premium Bakery at 1540 S Pearl St. in Denver.
Check out the full list of amazing pastry spots on Yelp’s website.