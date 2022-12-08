Major Update On Kris Letang's Status After Stroke

“I think everybody is excited when he gets to join the team,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s just an indication of the progress that he’s made. He’s obviously a huge part of this team.

“To see him on the ice, I think for all of us, it’s just a little bit of a sense of relief.”

The Penguins said Letang wasn't experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and his condition wasn't believed to be career threatening at the time of the initial announcement on November 30.

Letang has appeared in 543 regular season games and 69 postseason games since his initial stroke eight years ago when doctors also found a small hole in the wall of his heart.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said in a news release on November 30. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Letang recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 21 appearances during the 2022-23 NHL season, averaging a team-best 23:54 in time on ice.