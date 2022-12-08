Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America

The world's population grows every single day. American cities and rural areas directly experience this population growth and learn to adapt with an increase in housing, businesses, and buildings. While people move and settle into new locations each day, there are certain cities experiencing a greater population boom that others.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the fastest growing big city in all of Missouri is Columbia. Columbia has gained nearly 37,000 residents since 2016, and that number continues to rise rapidly. 24/7 Wall St. noted that the city has a very low unemployment rate.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the fastest growing big cities in the entire country:

"To determine the fastest growing large cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey one-year estimates. We listed all 20 metropolitan statistical areas with at least 15% population growth from 2016 to 2021. We added seasonally-adjusted December employment figures – used to calculate employment growth from 2016 to 2021 – from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among the reasons why these cities are growing are booming local economies, lower cost of living, desirable places to retire, the vibrancy of the college-town experience, and warmer weather."

