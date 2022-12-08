Texas-Based Company That Made Whataburger & H-E-B Signs Has Been Sold

The Texas-based business behind the signs for Whataburger and H-E-B has been sold to a company in Ohio.

Comet Signs and its Texas facilities have been acquired by Stratus, a brand and facilities service companies, MySanAntonio reports. This brings Stratus' total number of employees to over 1,100 across the country.

"This acquisition introduces us to new markets and allows us to better serve our customers with the expansion of our manufacturing, install, and service capabilities," Comet Signs said on Instagram.

The San Antonio-based company originally created Whataburger's lettering and the big "W" seen on every location today. Other businesses Comet Signs has worked with include H-E-B, Chuck E. Cheese, Planet Fitness, Church's Fried Chicken, Circle K and Valero, as seen on its website.

"When Tim and I were getting to know each other, I could immediately picture myself and my team working side-by-side with Stratus. At Comet, we have grown by taking very good care of our customers. Tim and Stratus share that approach. The customer is always at the center of their minds. That’s why this is such a great fit," Comet Signs owner Arthur S. "Pete" Sitterle III said in a press release about Stratus CEO Tim Eippert.

Comet Signs was founded in 1950 by Arthur S. Sitterle Jr.