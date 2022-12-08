This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie About North Carolina

Nothing says "Happy Holidays" quite like cozying up under a blanket while enjoying time with friends and family, whether that is delightful conversations by a burning fireplace or group hang time watching one of the thousands of movies dedicated to the holidays.

With a list of fun and festive holiday movies, from classics like A Christmas Story and Home Alone to newer hits like Little Women, Decider compiled a collection of the most popular Christmas movies set in each state.

So which movie is the most popular Christmas film set in North Carolina?

Finding Christmas

If you like the fan-favorite film The Holiday, you'll enjoy this similar Christmas film about two men who swap homes for the holidays and who each spark a romance with a mysterious woman in their new town. This Hallmark Channel original movie directed by Harvey Crossland stars Mark Lutz, J.T. Hodges, Tricia Helfer and Cristina Rosato.

Here is the synopsis of the film, according to IMDb:

"Sean (Lutz) trades his New York City apartment for Owen's (Hodges) cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan (Helfer), a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean's sassy assistant, Mia (Rosato)."

Check out Decider to see the full list of the most popular holiday films set in each state.