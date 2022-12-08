Xander Bogaerts Leaving Red Sox, Agrees Massive Deal With New Team: Report

Bogaerts was a member of two World Series teams and made four All-Star game appearances during his 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, having made his Major League Baseball debut at the age of 20.

The 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he hit for a .307 batting average and .456 slugging percentage with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs.

The Padres reportedly entered the offseason with the intention of adding another big bat to their lineup, which already includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., who also plays shortstop and is currently suspended through April 20 in relation to testing positive for PEDs in August.