1 Arizona City Among Top 25 Most Fun Cities In America

By Ginny Reese

December 9, 2022

"Fun" can be defined in many different ways. Some associate fun with outdoor activities or a night out on the town, while others may define fun as a game night with family or a nice dinner.

No matter how you define it, it's no secret that some places are more equipped for fun than others.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America. The website states, "To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries."

According to the list, Tucson landed at number 25 on the list. It was 48th overall for 'nightlife and parties,' 26th overall for 'entertainment and recreation,' and 17th overall for 'costs.'

Here are the top 25 most fun cities in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. Las Vegas, NV
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Miami, FL
  4. Atlanta, GA
  5. New Orleans, LA
  6. San Francisco, CA
  7. Austin, TX
  8. Honolulu, HI
  9. New York, NY
  10. Chicago, IL
  11. Cincinnati, OH
  12. Tampa, FL
  13. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  14. Portland, OR
  15. Denver, CO
  16. San Diego, CA
  17. Washington, DC
  18. Houston, TX
  19. St. Louis, MO
  20. Los Angeles, CA
  21. Philadelphia, PA
  22. Seattle, WA
  23. Charleston, SC
  24. Salt Lake City, UT
  25. Tucson, AZ

Check out the full list of the most fun cities in America on WalletHub's website.

