AJR kicked off their set with a “BANG!,” bursting with energy as they took over the Madison Square Garden stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, presented by Capital One. The trio of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — performed at the New York venue, a short distance from the apartment where they’ve written some of their unforgettable songs.

The group continued their Jingle Ball set with tons of fan-favorite anthems, including one that any TikTok user will instantly recognize — a song that Jack said “blew up on TikTok out of nowhere,” exceeding any expectations the brothers had — leading into “Burn The House Down,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” and “Sober Up.”