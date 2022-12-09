Ava Max Serves Up An Electrifying Rendition Of Her Biggest Hits

Her latest performance comes just a month before her sophomore album is scheduled to hit streaming services everywhere. In her recent cover story for the November/December issue of Maxim, Max talked about how a devastating break-up changed her perception "of everything."



“A really bad breakup kind of changed my perception on everything, the way I look at life, the way I write music, the way I feel about my hair, which is a big deal for me,” she told the outlet. “Definitely the breakup changed me, which is why I wrote a lot of different types of lyrics that I’ve never written before. Each song is very emotional and also makes you want to dance at the same time.”

