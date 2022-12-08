Olivia Wilde Is Still 'Very Much Upset' Over Harry Styles Breakup

Olivia Wilde is still recovering from her split from Harry Styles. "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the actress/director is "trying to move on."

The pop star and Booksmart director parted ways last month after nearly two years of dating. According to the insider, Wilde recently went on a girls trip to reset following the breakup. "Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” they said. Wilde has also been "leaning on friends," during the aftermath, and "dating isn't on her list of priorities," according to the source.

The couple began dating after meeting on the set of Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling, which was surrounded by unfavorable press and headlines about her former relationship with Jason Sudeikis. Amid all of that, Styles and Wilde worked to keep the details of their relationship under wraps outside of the occasional paparazzi snap on date nights.

When the news of their split first broke, sources told People that their "break" stems from Harry "still touring and is now going abroad" while Olivia "focuses on her kids and her work in L.A." The insider added that the split was an "amicable decision."

Later on, more sources told Page Six that Harry and Olivia are "still very close friends" and "there is no bad blood between them. "Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," the insider said.

The "As It Was Singer," is reportedly leaning on one of his exes, Kendall Jenner, for support through the breakup.