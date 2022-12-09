Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy 'Coming Alive' During Christmas

Katy Perry is many things: singer, songwriter, entertainer and, of course, an adoring mother. The American Idol judge recently gushed over her daughter Daisy's love of the holidays, saying the 2 year old comes alive during the happiest time of the year.

The "Firework" singer recently spoke to Access Hollywood about much her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, loves the holiday season, per People. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020. Bloom also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"She's just coming alive," she said. "This is her third Christmas and she's super into it."

Perry also gave fans an insight on how she planned to celebrate the season for her daughter, specifically shouting out the popular Elf on the Shelf tradition where a grinning elf "magically" moves around the house each night to surprise children.

"I need to order my Elf on the Shelf now. I can't do 25 days on my first Elf on the Shelf guys, you know what I'm talking about," she joked. "It's a journey, I'll do 15 days, maybe 10."

The "Never Really Over" singer recently shared a sweet family photo with Daisy and Bloom in celebration of her 38th birthday expressing how "grateful" she is for her family and that she will "always wish for you."