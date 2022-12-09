Man Survives Rollover Crash But Then Is Struck To Death By Train

A Pennsylvania man who survived a rollover crash was struck to death by a train shortly after, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Department via PennLive.com.

The man, identified publicly as a 26-year-old from Newport, was reported to have been driving too fast on icy road conditions when his Jeep hit an embarkment and rolled over several times at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday (December 6), the department confirmed.

The vehicle came to a final stop on the train tracks, which are located north of Lower Bailey Road in Oliver Township.

Police said the man exited his vehicle and was standing on the tracks before being fatally struck a train.

The Pennsylvania Police Department's Newport barracks launched an ongoing investigation into the man's death and the initial rollover crash, according to PennLive.

No additional information was provided regarding the accident.

Railroad deaths were reported to have totaled 893 in 2021, which was a 20% increase from the 2020 revised total and the highest amount recorded since 2007, according to data compiled by the National Safety Council regarding injury facts.

Fatalities related to highway-rail crossings also increased by 21%, while all other railroad fatalities rose by 20%, from 2020 to 2021, according to the data.

The majority of railroad-related deaths involved trespassers, with a total of 617 (94%).