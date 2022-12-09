Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce Team Up For Rolling Loud's Debut Song
By Tony M. Centeno
December 9, 2022
Rolling Loud is not only the most popular Hip-Hop festival in the country, but it's also the only event that's actively releasing music.
On Friday, December 9, Rolling Loud released its debut single "Finger Food" with Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce via the festival's record label. The bass-heavy anthem allows Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi and the Crunkstar rapper to embrace the spirit of the festival they've performed at numerous times in the past. Their fresh collaboration, produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E., is the first offering of Rolling Loud's upcoming album, which will consist of an array of artists from their past lineups.
The song comes shortly after the festival announced its plans for their upcoming event in Los Angeles and other shows across the world. Earlier today, Rolling Loud announced a two-day event in Amsterdam next summer featuring Travis Scott. The Cactus Jack founder is also set to perform at Rolling Loud's show in Los Angeles next year. La Flame will headline the festival along with Playboi Carti and Future.
This serves as Rae Sremmurd's latest single ahead of their upcoming album Sremm 4. Swae and Jxmmi previously released "Community D*ck" with Flo Milli back in August and their lead single "Denial" back in June. So far, there's no update on when the album will drop. Meanwhile, this is the first song Duke Deuce has released since he delivered his Memphis Massacre III album back in October. The 13-track project features collaborations with DJ Paul, Gloss Up, ATM RichBaby, GlocKianna and more.
Listen to Rolling Loud's debut single below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE