Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce Team Up For Rolling Loud's Debut Song

The song comes shortly after the festival announced its plans for their upcoming event in Los Angeles and other shows across the world. Earlier today, Rolling Loud announced a two-day event in Amsterdam next summer featuring Travis Scott. The Cactus Jack founder is also set to perform at Rolling Loud's show in Los Angeles next year. La Flame will headline the festival along with Playboi Carti and Future.



This serves as Rae Sremmurd's latest single ahead of their upcoming album Sremm 4. Swae and Jxmmi previously released "Community D*ck" with Flo Milli back in August and their lead single "Denial" back in June. So far, there's no update on when the album will drop. Meanwhile, this is the first song Duke Deuce has released since he delivered his Memphis Massacre III album back in October. The 13-track project features collaborations with DJ Paul, Gloss Up, ATM RichBaby, GlocKianna and more.



Listen to Rolling Loud's debut single below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE