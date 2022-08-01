10 Rappers Reflect On Their First Time Performing At Rolling Loud

Hip-Hop artists know how to make the best of their first time performing at Rolling Loud.



To kick off the festival in Miami, rap fans were treated to a full-blown Three 6 Mafia reunion with assistance from Bun B. It was the group's first time performing at the festival, and their set will leave an impact on those who got to witness it. Not long after they wrapped up, Lil Durk closed out the GoPuff stage with a surprise appearance from Kanye West, who was supposed to headline the first night but pulled out last minute. His first time at Rolling Loud made headlines around the world.