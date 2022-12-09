Selena Gomez Hilariously Fixes Her Hair Under A Bathroom Hand Dryer

Desperate times call for desperate measures and for Selena Gomez, that means using a hand dryer in a bathroom to style your wig. The pop star posted the strange and hilarious video clip to her TikTok on Thursday night (December 8th).

The short video shows Gomez wearing a multi-colored wig with a teal silk shirt. After she kneels under the hand dryer, she gets up and checks herself in the mirror before realizing she's been filmed doing the unusual act. Impressed by the hand dryer's work, she shakes her head and gives the camera a cheeky smile.