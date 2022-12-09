Selena Gomez Hilariously Fixes Her Hair Under A Bathroom Hand Dryer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2022
Desperate times call for desperate measures and for Selena Gomez, that means using a hand dryer in a bathroom to style your wig. The pop star posted the strange and hilarious video clip to her TikTok on Thursday night (December 8th).
The short video shows Gomez wearing a multi-colored wig with a teal silk shirt. After she kneels under the hand dryer, she gets up and checks herself in the mirror before realizing she's been filmed doing the unusual act. Impressed by the hand dryer's work, she shakes her head and gives the camera a cheeky smile.
@selenagomez
You gotta do what you gotta do♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
The video didn't come with much of an explanation. "You gotta do what you gotta do," read the video's caption which makes us think Gomez doesn't usually use hand dryers as a hair styling tool.
The singer/actress appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and teased new music. "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," Selena shared. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." Fallon followed up by asking when fans can expect to hear the fun new songs, Selena revealed, "Hopefully next year."
While Gomez has been busy starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, promoting Rare Beauty, and releasing her intimate Apple TV+ doc My Mind & Me, it turns out she's also been working on a new album. When an interviewer asked where she's at in terms of finishing the album, Selena revealed, "We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music."