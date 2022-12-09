Three California Men Arrested For 'Bank Jugging'

Three California men were arrested on Tuesday in Burbank for "bank jugging."

What is "bank jugging" exactly? According to KTLA, bank jugging is the act of stalking a victim who is taking out a lot of cash at a bank. The robbery does not take place in the bank, or even in the parking lot of the bank. Bank juggers will typically follow the chosen victim home from the bank and then rob them.

KTLA mentioned that a bank jugging incident happened on September 23rd in Thousand Oaks in which the suspects were able to steal $10,000 dollars from an unsuspecting bank customer. The men were identified as 32-year-old Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 45-year-old Roberto Atilano Del Rio, and 31-year-old Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano. They distracted the victim and stole the money that she just took out of the bank from her vehicle. Each of the "crime tourists" were found and arrested on December 6th, just before bank jugging another victim. Police noted that bank jugging incidents are increasing across Southern California as the holidays approach.

“We just need to be aware of our surroundings at all times,” Burbank Police Department Lt. Derek Green shared with KTLA. “If there’s something that doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t. Trust your instincts, get ahold of the police, and if you think you’re being followed, drive to your nearest police station or place of safety.”

KTLA advised bank customers to hide their bank slip envelopes in a bag when leaving the bank, and to not leave anything worth value in their cars.