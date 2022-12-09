Update On Lamar Jackson's Injury Status

Tyler Huntley is expected to start at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (December 11) amid Lamar Jackson's knee injury.

"It looks like it's going to be Tyler on Sunday," head coach John Harbaugh said after the team's practice on Friday (December 9) via ESPN.

Jackson, who was injured during last week's win against the Denver Broncos, is currently listed as doubtful on the Ravens' injury report.

Huntley will make his first start of the 2022 season, having entered in the second quarter of Baltimore's Week 13 win, which included scoring an eventual game-winning 2-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.

The 24-year-old looks to end a negative trend for the Ravens in which the team has lost five of its past six games without Jackson as their starter, which includes Huntley going 1-3 during four starts last season.

"The more reps [you get], the more confident a person feels," Huntley said via ESPN. "That plays a lot into it."

Baltimore (8-4) could, however, pick up a crucial victory in Sunday's game against the division-rival Steelers, entering the game in first-place, having head-to-head and division records tiebreaker advantages over the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), who they will face in their final regular season matchup.

"It's a big game and I'm just happy to be a part of it," Huntley said.