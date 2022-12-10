Céline Dion's heart will go on if she has anything to say about it.

Days after the "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" singer tearfully revealed she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition, an insider is opening up about her progress and hopeful return to the stage.

"Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans. It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans. They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience," the source told People on Friday (December 9).

Dion first shared the news of her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in a video on Instagram earlier this week. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through,” the Canadian singer wrote on social media.