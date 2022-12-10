Celine Dion Is 'Doing Everything She Can' To Sing Again Amid Health Crisis
By Dani Medina
Céline Dion's heart will go on if she has anything to say about it.
Days after the "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" singer tearfully revealed she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition, an insider is opening up about her progress and hopeful return to the stage.
"Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans. It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans. They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience," the source told People on Friday (December 9).
Dion first shared the news of her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in a video on Instagram earlier this week. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through,” the Canadian singer wrote on social media.
Stiff person syndrome can cause muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain and chronic anxiety, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation. This condition can cause patients to “be disabled, wheelchair bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves,” the foundation says on its website.
After announcing that she would postpone some tour dates and cancel others, she signed off with a touching message to her fans. "I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you. Being on the stage. Performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said.
Thursday’s announcement marks the third time the Grammy Award-winning songstress has canceled her tour; the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and undisclosed health reasons in January, which we now know are related to her revealed diagnosis.