Celine Dion Cuts North American Tour Short Due To Health Concerns

Celine Dion has canceled the remaining shows on the North American leg of her "Courage World Tour" due to a recent health issue, the singer announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Dion has recently been treated for "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," she said in a statement.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing ... I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again," Dion said.

Dion performed the first 52 shows on the tour before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. The remaining tour dates that were canceled include dates in March and April in Colorado, Utah, Canada, California, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Tickets will be automatically refunded to the purchasing credit card.

The "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" singer said the European dates of the "Courage World Tour" are still scheduled to continue as planned. The European tour kicks off on May 25 in Birmingham, England.

Dion recently delayed the start of her Las Vegas Residency due to medical issues as well. She was scheduled to perform January 19 to February 5.