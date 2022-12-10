Fate Of January 6 Rioter Who Assaulted Police Officers Decided

A Tennessee man was sentenced to more than five years in prison in relation to his actions at the United States Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection on Friday (December 9), NBC News reports.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, of Millington, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in September.

Authorities said Sandlin traveled to Washington with a car full of weapons and assaulted an officer who attempted to defend the Capitol from supporters of then-sitting President Donald Trump who violently protested his loss in the 2020 presidential election at the federal building.

Two other men who accompanied Sandlin received four-year prison sentences for their roles in the Capitol riot on Friday, according to NBC News.

Authorities said Sandlin adhered to the QAnon conspiracy theory prior to his actions at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.