Miley Cyrus is gearing up to ring in the new year in Miami. The second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC will see the star joined by her real-life godmother and country music legend, Dolly Parton.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, December 8th, to share some stunning solo shots from the promo shot for the show. In the caption, Miley reminded fans that they can tune into the show on December 31st at 10:30 P.M. ET on NBC and Peacock. In addition to the new photos, Miley also spoke to E! News and gave some exclusive details about what fans can expect at the end of the year.