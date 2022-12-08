Miley Cyrus Gives First Look At NYE Special With Stunning Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 8, 2022
Miley Cyrus is gearing up to ring in the new year in Miami. The second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC will see the star joined by her real-life godmother and country music legend, Dolly Parton.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, December 8th, to share some stunning solo shots from the promo shot for the show. In the caption, Miley reminded fans that they can tune into the show on December 31st at 10:30 P.M. ET on NBC and Peacock. In addition to the new photos, Miley also spoke to E! News and gave some exclusive details about what fans can expect at the end of the year.
"The show is exactly what you would want, but not what you would expect," Miley teased. In an earlier press release from the Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Jen Neal said, "The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can't wait to get the party started."
Last year's show was co-hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and featured a fun night of music and comedy. Miley also went viral after expertly playing off a wardrobe malfunction during her performance of "Party in the USA."