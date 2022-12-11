Danny Elfman hosted two Nightmare Before Christmas concerts in London over the weekend, which saw him reprise his role as Jack Skellington and Ken Page return as Oogie Boogie. Phoebe Bridgers also made her debut as Sally during the event, which saw live singers performing songs with the BBC Concert Orchestra while the film played.

Bridgers sang "Sally's Song" and dueted with Elfman during "Finale/Reprise." After the first performance at OVO Arena Wembley the singer-songwriter shared photos of her transformation into the iconic ragdoll and video from the show. "thank you Danny" she captioned the post.

Last year, Elfman put on a Nightmare Before Christmas show in Los Angeles during Halloween that featured Billie Eilish as Sally.

See Bridgers' Instagram post and fan-shot footage of "Sally's Song" below.