Phoebe Bridgers Transforms Into Sally At 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Show
By Katrina Nattress
December 11, 2022
Danny Elfman hosted two Nightmare Before Christmas concerts in London over the weekend, which saw him reprise his role as Jack Skellington and Ken Page return as Oogie Boogie. Phoebe Bridgers also made her debut as Sally during the event, which saw live singers performing songs with the BBC Concert Orchestra while the film played.
Bridgers sang "Sally's Song" and dueted with Elfman during "Finale/Reprise." After the first performance at OVO Arena Wembley the singer-songwriter shared photos of her transformation into the iconic ragdoll and video from the show. "thank you Danny" she captioned the post.
Last year, Elfman put on a Nightmare Before Christmas show in Los Angeles during Halloween that featured Billie Eilish as Sally.
See Bridgers' Instagram post and fan-shot footage of "Sally's Song" below.
Phoebe Bridgers as Sally at Nightmare before Christmas pic.twitter.com/9hcfhv8mXC— PHOEBE BRIDGERS FAN UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) December 9, 2022
It's been a big year for Bridgers. Last month, she was announced as a supporting act on Taylor Swift's Eras tour and reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Paul Mescal. She's also featured on SZA's new album SOS, which dropped on Friday (December 9).
She also recently released a cover of The Handsome Family's Christmas song "So Much Wine" for a good cause, with proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center.