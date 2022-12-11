Phoebe Bridgers Transforms Into Sally At 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Show

By Katrina Nattress

December 11, 2022

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Portraits And Candids Backstage
Photo: Getty Images North America

Danny Elfman hosted two Nightmare Before Christmas concerts in London over the weekend, which saw him reprise his role as Jack Skellington and Ken Page return as Oogie Boogie. Phoebe Bridgers also made her debut as Sally during the event, which saw live singers performing songs with the BBC Concert Orchestra while the film played.

Bridgers sang "Sally's Song" and dueted with Elfman during "Finale/Reprise." After the first performance at OVO Arena Wembley the singer-songwriter shared photos of her transformation into the iconic ragdoll and video from the show. "thank you Danny" she captioned the post.

Last year, Elfman put on a Nightmare Before Christmas show in Los Angeles during Halloween that featured Billie Eilish as Sally.

See Bridgers' Instagram post and fan-shot footage of "Sally's Song" below.

It's been a big year for Bridgers. Last month, she was announced as a supporting act on Taylor Swift's Eras tour and reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Paul Mescal. She's also featured on SZA's new album SOS, which dropped on Friday (December 9).

She also recently released a cover of The Handsome Family's Christmas song "So Much Wine" for a good cause, with proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Phoebe Bridgers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.