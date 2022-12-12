1 Texas City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America

The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get in the spirit. Some cities are decking the halls, putting up trees, and hanging lights as they begin the season of celebration.

Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America. The website states, "Christmas is a magical time of year for everyone. Whether staying at home with the family or choosing to travel, you can do many different things for this celebration."

According to the list, Fredericksburg is one of the best places to spend Christmas in the USA. The website explains:

"Texans wine, historical sites, and a cozy city center, Fredericksburg is a lovely German town in the heart of Texas Hill Country.

Anyone who wants to experience Christmas in Fredericksburg knows that even though this town is tiny, it has no shortage of beautiful places and festive things to do."

Here are the top 20 best places to spend Christmas in America this year:

New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Chicago, IL Disney World's Magic Kingdom, FL Lake Tahoe, CA & NV New Orleans, LA Big Island of Hawaii Aspen, CO Boston, MA Seattle, WA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Salt Lake City, UT San Francisco, CA Frankenmuth, MI Fredericksburg, TX Colorado Springs, CO Williamsburg, VA San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ

Check out the full list of the best places to spend Christmas in America on Attractions of America's website.