'All Options Are On The Table' For Tom Brady's Future

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly consider "all options" while mulling his NFL future this coming offseason.

Multiple sources close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion told NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that "all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing."

Brady is set to become a free agent for the second time in his 23-year NFL career, having previously signed with the Buccaneers in March 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and may, once again, "look to move on for the right situation," according to Rapoport and Pelissero.

The Buccaneers dropped to 6-7 following a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (December 11), but are still first in the NFC South Division standings.

Last month, the Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription needed) reported that Brady could return to the Patriots next offseason.

"Maybe it's a long shot," Howe wrote. "There might be better situations for Brady. But just when you think you've got [Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick figured out, he does something no one sees coming."

Brady is also set to become FOX Sports' lead analyst as part of a record-setting deal, which will take place "immediately following his playing career," according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

In May, Marchand reported Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports, which is significantly larger than his $332,962,392 career earnings in contracts with the Patriots and Buccaneers during his NFL playing career, according to Spotrac.com.

It's worth noting that Brady has voluntarily taken a reduced salary throughout his playing career to free up his teams' cap space, which included accepting a restructured contract with the Bucs in April.

Brady, who turned 45 in August, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season, his third with the Buccaneers.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

The San Mateo led the Patriots to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers), before leading Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.