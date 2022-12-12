French Montana Leads Massive Celebration After Morocco's Historic Win

It's been a good year for French Montana and his homeland of Morocco.



Following their historic win during the World Cup on Saturday, December 10, the Montega rapper led the largest celebration of the soccer team's victory in the middle of Times Square in New York City. Morocco's team, the Atlas Lions, defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1 - 0. They made history as the first African country and the first Arab-speaking country to make it to the semifinals of the World Cup. French, who was born in Casablanca, was ecstatic about the team's win what may be Ronaldo's final appearance in the World Cup.