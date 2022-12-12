French Montana Leads Massive Celebration After Morocco's Historic Win
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2022
It's been a good year for French Montana and his homeland of Morocco.
Following their historic win during the World Cup on Saturday, December 10, the Montega rapper led the largest celebration of the soccer team's victory in the middle of Times Square in New York City. Morocco's team, the Atlas Lions, defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1 - 0. They made history as the first African country and the first Arab-speaking country to make it to the semifinals of the World Cup. French, who was born in Casablanca, was ecstatic about the team's win what may be Ronaldo's final appearance in the World Cup.
"MORROCO WILDINN 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 ⬆️ I’ll be on 42nd street at 630 NYC," the rapper wrote in one of his Instagram posts.
Moroccan fans flooded Times Square to turn up with French as he led a massive rally in support of the victorious soccer team. In videos of the event, you can see French proudly waving a Morocco flag while cheering along with thousands of fans.
"RATATAAAAA 🔥🔥 This is how u shut down NEW YORK City time square for Morroco 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 HISTORY," he wrote on Instagram.
Morocco's win comes not long after French Montana made history for himself. He recently became the first artist from Morocco to go diamond after his song "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee sold over 10 million copies and earned over 3 billion streams from around the globe. He received his diamond plaque at a private dinner back in August.
"Mannnnn, this aint regular 💎DIAMOND CLUB !" French wrote in his Instagram caption. "Shoutout to my brother @SwaeLee , and to all the wavy fans ! THANK YOU to everyone who played a part 💚"
See more videos of French Montana celebrating Morocco's victory below.