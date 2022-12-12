Iggy Pop Tests Out Synth Pop Sound In New Single 'Strung Out Johnny'

Iggy Pop's showing a new side to his sound with his latest single "Strung Out Johnny." Lyrically, the song sees the punk icon grapple with addiction, singing: "You're strung out Johnny/ And you can't get away/ You're strung out Johnny/ And now it's time to pay" in the chorus. Musically, Iggy dabbles with synth to create a sound more reminiscent of New Order than the guitar-led thrashers fans are more used to from him.

"Strung Out Johnny" is the second single off his upcoming album Every Loser, following lead single "Frenzy." The album is slated for a January 6, 2023 release. Listen to "Strung Out Johnny" below.