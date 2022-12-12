Iggy Pop Tests Out Synth Pop Sound In New Single 'Strung Out Johnny'
By Katrina Nattress
December 12, 2022
Iggy Pop's showing a new side to his sound with his latest single "Strung Out Johnny." Lyrically, the song sees the punk icon grapple with addiction, singing: "You're strung out Johnny/ And you can't get away/ You're strung out Johnny/ And now it's time to pay" in the chorus. Musically, Iggy dabbles with synth to create a sound more reminiscent of New Order than the guitar-led thrashers fans are more used to from him.
"Strung Out Johnny" is the second single off his upcoming album Every Loser, following lead single "Frenzy." The album is slated for a January 6, 2023 release. Listen to "Strung Out Johnny" below.
Every Loser was produced by Andrew Watt and features some heavy hitters, including Taylor Hawkins. Before his untimely death in March, the late Foo Fighters drummer contributed to two tracks on the punk icon's new project: "Comments" and "The Regency."
“Taylor came in with incredible style,” Iggy recalled. “I’m very fortunate to have that colour on the record. I was really sad and shocked to hear about him. I happened to know that hotel where he was. I’ve stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life.”
“He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it,” he continued. “He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating.”
In addition to Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, blink 182‘s Travis Barker, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery are also featured on the album.