Kodak Black, Future & SZA Lead iHeartRadio's Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022

By Tony M. Centeno

December 12, 2022

Kodak Black, SZA & Future
Photo: Getty Images

Kodak Black, SZA, Future and others ruled the airwaves with their popular anthems in 2022.

According to data shared by iHeartRadio, Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" comes out on top as the most played Hip-Hop song of the year. The song, which hit platinum status earlier this year, appears on the Florida native's album Back For Everything. Coming in at second place is "Wait For U" by Future, Drake and Tems. The stand-out single from Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU has gone on to earn several nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023. SZA's "I Hate U" from her new album SOS rounds off the top 3.

The rest of this year's most-played rap records sounds like the ultimate playlist of the best songs of 2022. Wizkid's "Essence" featuring Tems and "Wild Side" by Normani and Cardi B closes out the top five of the list. Meanwhile, top-notch tracks from Jack Harlow, Drake, Lil Baby, BLXST, CKay and Lil Durk also made the list.

The list comes after Drake, Lil Baby and Kodak Black were named the top three most-played Hip-Hop artists. The lists are compiled by tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Of course, the results wouldn't exist without listeners playing each of these amazing records on the iHeartRadio app or requesting the songs on their favorite Hip-hop stations.

See the full list of the most played Hip-Hop songs of 2022 below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

10. “What Happened To Virgil” Lil Durk

9. “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” CKay

8. “Chosen” BLXST featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga

7. “First Class” Jack Harlow

6. “Girls Want Girls” Drake featuring Lil Baby

5. “Wild Side” Normani featuring Cardi B

4. "Essence" Wizkid featuring Tems

3. "I Hate U" SZA

2. "Wait For U" Future featuring Drake and Tems

1. Kodak Black "Super Gremlin"

