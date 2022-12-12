Kodak Black, Future & SZA Lead iHeartRadio's Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022

The rest of this year's most-played rap records sounds like the ultimate playlist of the best songs of 2022. Wizkid's "Essence" featuring Tems and "Wild Side" by Normani and Cardi B closes out the top five of the list. Meanwhile, top-notch tracks from Jack Harlow, Drake, Lil Baby, BLXST, CKay and Lil Durk also made the list.



The list comes after Drake, Lil Baby and Kodak Black were named the top three most-played Hip-Hop artists. The lists are compiled by tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Of course, the results wouldn't exist without listeners playing each of these amazing records on the iHeartRadio app or requesting the songs on their favorite Hip-hop stations.



See the full list of the most played Hip-Hop songs of 2022 below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE