Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property

Michael Gill, the victim of a random shooting that occurred at his home on the Northside, was told that he could be "subject to fines" because someone shot at his house multiple times. According to WISN, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office sent Gill and his wife a letter that stated that their house would be labeled as a "nuisance" if any other incidents were to occur. This is not the only time that the home was shot up, but both crimes were random.

"Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," Gill shared with WISN in regards to the property damage. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."

WISN noted that the District Attorney’s Office sent them a letter as part of a program that was put in place to try to prevent future incidents at "troubled properties." The letter detailed that the couple would have to pay fines if another shooting occurred at their house. After Gill and his wife called to complain regarding their lack of control over the reoccurring situation, the assistant district attorney assured that the letter was never meant for them.

"She apologized, I don't know, ten, 12 times. 'Oh, that wasn't meant for you. You have nothing to worry about,'" Gill explained. He told WISN that he appreciated the apology because all that he and his wife ever wanted was an answer.