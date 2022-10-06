S.W.A.T Team Shows Up At Milwaukee Couple's Home Six Times In Two Years

A Milwaukee couple expressed frustration after being swatted six times in the last two years due to false 911 calls. According to FOX6, Patrick Tomlinson and Niki Robinson attribute the reoccurring incident to cyberstalking after Tomlinson shared some "strong political views" that upset people on Twitter a few years ago.

"Back in September of 2018, I tweeted I never personally found Norm MacDonald to be funny," Tomlinson shared with FOX6. After the tweet, strangers on the internet who opposed his opinions began to harass him.

FOX6 mentioned that the first time the S.W.A.T team ever showed up at the residence was in May of 2020. Things slowed down until 911 was called four times in the span of two months in 2022.

"We got a very angry banging at the door," Tomlinson detailed that each time the S.W.A.T team showed up at their house, they had guns and shields ready. The last time police were called to the residence was on October 1st. FOX6 noted the Milwaukee Police Department releasing a statement to stress the seriousness of swatting.

"The Milwaukee Police Department takes the safety of all our community members very seriously. Swatting is unacceptable, illegal and potentially very dangerous behavior, as it can lead to a very dynamic situation, placing both the residents involved and our officers at risk. Out of an abundance of caution, MPD has a duty to respond to calls for service in order to ensure that no one is in danger and that the necessary precautions are taken into consideration during these incidents," the statement read.