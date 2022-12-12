Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach In 'Critical' Condition: Report
By Jason Hall
December 12, 2022
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is reportedly in "critical" condition and "needs a miracle" after being hospitalized on Sunday (December 11).
Mississippi State University confirmed Leach's hospitalization for "a personal health issue" in an official statement shared on its website, adding that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would be "in charge of the MUS football team until Coach Leach returns."
"That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance," the school said. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."
Robbie Faulk, who covers Mississippi State for 247Sports and the Starkville Daily News, tweeted that Leach, "needs a miracle" and asked his followers to "continue to pray," in an update on the coach's status Sunday night.
Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger quote-tweeted Faulk's post and added that "Mike Leach's health situation is critical."
Mike Leach's health situation is critical. Keep the coach and his family in your thoughts. https://t.co/ruy1nLOKaW— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2022
Leach, 61, took over as Mississippi State's head coach in 2020 after previous tenures with Washington State (2012-19) and Texas Tech (2012-19).
The California native has a collegiate career head coaching record of 158-107, which includes a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record during his current tenure at Mississippi State, as well as having previously won the Big 12 South division title in 2008 at Texas Tech and the Pac-12 North division title in 2018 at Washington State.
Leach, a former two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2015, 2018) and Big 12 Coach of the Year (2008), is one of college football's biggest personalities, having shared numerous viral soundbites throughout his coaching career while excelling as an offensive-minded coach credited for helping popularize the "Air Raid" offense.