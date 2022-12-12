Taylor Swift Reveals Why She's Been Putting Out So Many Projects Lately

Taylor Swift recently sat down with Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh for a conversation about working with actors, bringing heartbreak to the big screen, and where they find inspiration.

The hour-long discussion between Swift and McDonagh, facilitated by Variety, follows the news that Swift is set to direct her first feature film for Searchlight Pictures. While Swift wasn't eager to give away any specifics about the upcoming film, she did share why she's been keeping so busy as of late.

Her most recent album release was Midnights, which was accompanied by seven additional tracks the singer dubbed the "3am Edition." She also released two albums in 2020, folklore and evermore, on top of re-recording her entire discography and directing her own music videos.

At one point in the interview, McDonagh asked, "Do you feel like your songwriting is different now? Even if you’re talking about a heartbreak song, are you different in writing now as opposed to how you were when you were 22?"

Swift responded in the affirmative, adding, "I definitely feel more free to create now. And I’m making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself. It’s just a phase I’m in right now. And everybody’s different. There are people who put an album out every five years and it’s brilliant and that’s the way they work. And I have full respect for that. But I’m happier when I’m making things more often."