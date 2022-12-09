Taylor Swift Set To Direct First Feature Film With Her Own Original Script

Taylor Swift is stepping back behind the camera for another directorial project, this time for her very first feature-length film.

According to a press release obtained by People on Friday (December 9), the "Anti-Hero" singer is set to make her feature film directorial debut in a movie produced by Searchlight Pictures. The 32-year-old award-winning creative has also written an original scrip for the film. Searchlight Pictures has been involved with several recent Oscar-winning movies, including The Shape of Water and Nomadland, both of which took home the top prize of Best Picture in their respective years.

"It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. They also praised Swift as being a "once in a generation artist and storyteller."

As of Friday, no additional details about the film, such as the plot or any casting choices, have been released.

Swift recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage of All Too Well: The Short Film, showing how she quickly hit director mode with stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien to create the emotional film. While at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, she opened up about making the film, saying it was a "baby steps process."

"It wasn't like I woke up one day and I was like, 'You know what I want to do? Direct,'" she said at the time. "That was never something that I was programmed to say to myself because I didn't go to film school. I've been on the set of 60-plus music videos. And I've learned a lot from that process."