Texas Company Building Entire Community Of 3D-Printed Homes

Building new homes is an expensive, time-consuming process. But one company is looking to change that in a creative way.

CBS Austin reported that homebuilder Lennar is collaborating with construction technology company ICON to build a community of 3D printed homes. Charlie Coleman, Division President for Lennar Corporation, said, "It's very innovative. It's a new method."

To build the homes, a robot prints the walls of the home using several layers of concrete. The best part is that the process is much quicker than traditional home building projects. Dmitri Julius of ICON said, "From the foundation to interior and exterior walls, you're looking at about five to seven weeks."